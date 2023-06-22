Valencia’s asking price for Giorgi Mamardashvili putting off prospective buyers

Valencia have been expecting first-choice goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to depart this summer, with a number of clubs across Europe interested in signing the Georgian international.

Los Che slapped a €25m asking price on Mamardashvili, who had an impressive 2022-23 season despite his club’s difficulties. However, this has caused several teams to decide against a move, according to Relevo.

Brighton were one of the leading sides are in the race to sign Mamardashvili, but they instead opted to sign Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen. Likewise, Brentford did a deal for Freiburg stopper Mark Flekken, and Tottenham Hotspur are also pursuing other targets.

Despite this, there are still teams interested in signing Mamardashvili. Newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley remain keen, while Inter Milan could pursue a transfer if Andre Onana were to leave this summer.

Valencia are not in a rush to sell Mamardashvili, hence why they will not drop their asking price below €25m. If this is not met, the 22-year-old will remain at the club.