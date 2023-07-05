Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Chelsea defender tomorrow

It has been a promising start to the summer transfer window for Atletico Madrid. After confirming Javi Galan as their first addition on Monday, they have since completed the signing of ex-Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Despite this, they are showing no signs of slowing down. Deals for Santiago Mourino and Cesar Azpilicueta are all-but confirmed, and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Atletico will announce the signing of the latter on Thursday.

César Azpilicueta will sign the contract as new Atlético Madrid player tomorrow. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Atléti He will leave Chelsea on free transfer — deal 100% in place since last week, as exclusively revealed. pic.twitter.com/Mj4UW5xHxW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

Atletico agreed a deal with Azpilicueta last week, and Chelsea will allow their captain to leave for free as a gesture of gratitude. He will sign a one-year contract, with the option for a further year also included.

Diego Simeone was desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer, and he has certainly got them in Galan, Soyuncu, Mourino and Azpilicueta. Atletico Madrid are certainly now in a good place to get back to challenging Barcelona and Real Madrid for the LaLiga title.