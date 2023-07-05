Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid to announce signing of Chelsea defender tomorrow

It has been a promising start to the summer transfer window for Atletico Madrid. After confirming Javi Galan as their first addition on Monday, they have since completed the signing of ex-Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Despite this, they are showing no signs of slowing down. Deals for Santiago Mourino and Cesar Azpilicueta are all-but confirmed, and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Atletico will announce the signing of the latter on Thursday.

Atletico agreed a deal with Azpilicueta last week, and Chelsea will allow their captain to leave for free as a gesture of gratitude. He will sign a one-year contract, with the option for a further year also included.

Diego Simeone was desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer, and he has certainly got them in Galan, Soyuncu, Mourino and Azpilicueta. Atletico Madrid are certainly now in a good place to get back to challenging Barcelona and Real Madrid for the LaLiga title.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News