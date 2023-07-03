Atletico Madrid confirm first signing of the summer with addition of highly rated defender

Atletico Madrid have made their first signing of the summer, bringing in Javi Galan from Celta Vigo.

The 28-year-old left-back arrives after two seasons at Balaidos, playing 79 games for Celta after a move from Huesca. Already one of the more impressive players in La Liga when he made that move, Galan cemented himself as one of the best in the division there, putting up some impressive numbers.

Galan signs a three-year deal with, and although no fee has been announced, it is though it will be around €4-5m, with Manu Sanchez heading the other way.

Convincing as one of the best offensive left-backs in a packed field for Spain, he was on the radar of former Spain manager Luis Enrique before he left the job. Given his offensive prowess, he could either fulfil a full-back or a wing-back function for Diego Simeone giving him plenty of flexibility. Galan will compete with Reinildo Mandava and Yannick Carrasco for game time as things stand.