Villarreal one of four teams competing for signature of Tottenham centre-back to replace Pau Torres

Villarreal are on the hunt for a replacement for Pau Torres this summer, ahead of a move to Aston Villa, and it looks as if they will try to find that replacement in the Premier League.

The Yellow Submarine have had a habit of rehabilitating Premier League cast-offs over the years, with Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso examples in evidence. As per Relevo, they will go back to the Tottenham Hotspur well again, as they pursue Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombian central defender, now 27, was on the outside looking in last season at Spurs, and with just a year left on his deal, it appears Daniel Levy is keen to sell him. His asking price is just €15m, but that has attracted interest from Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Spartak Moscow too.

At this time, he is just one of the options they are considering, but certainly if they feel Sanchez can do the job, it would be a sound business operation for the Groguets.

Veteran central defender Raul Albiol has anchored the Villarreal defence in recent years, with Aissa Mandi competing for minutes in the second half of last season alongside Torres. The latter was the constant in the defence last season though, and as Albiol continues to age, it would not be unwise for Villarreal to look for two central defenders, as Mandi struggled at times last campaign.