Athletic Club fork out €10m to sign 16-year-old talent from Villarreal in bonus and commissions

Athletic Club are reportedly having to tighten their belts of late, due to losses in the club accounts, but their recent transfer business suggests that is not the case. Not least with the signing of 16-year-old Igor Oyono.

The former Villarreal forward is eligible to play for Athletic, and the Basque side were clearly desprate to sign him. The Yellow Submarine are thought to be highly frustrated, and that in part explains the leaks to the likes of Cadena Cope, over the amount of money involved in the deal.

Villarreal will receive just €1.5m in development compensation, meanwhile Athletic are believed to have paid €5m to Oyono and his family, as well as a €5m fee to his representatives to persuade him to move north. The total fee will be €11.5m as a result.

It’s an amount that comes in at a little less than what they will pay for Braga winger Alvaro Djalo this summer. Oyono is a forward with obviously clear potential, and has been playing for Spain’s underage categories regularly. Of late, he has been called up to the under-18 side.

