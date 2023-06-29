Villarreal

Aston Villa strike deal with Villarreal for central defender

Aston Villa have agreed a deal for Villarreal central defender Pau Torres, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old central defender has been linked with an exit for several seasons, and was reportedly ready to make the jump from his hometown club. Torres came through the system at Villarreal.

Both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein report that a deal has been agreed between Villa and Villarreal, although neither have yet given the figure. Torres had already reached an understanding on personal terms with the club. Previously fees of between €40-60m have been mentioned.

Manager Unai Emery was in charge of Torres for two-and-a-half years before joining Villa, and will be well aware of his ability. It appears the deal will be completed in the coming days.

Torres is an accomplished ball-playing central defender, who prides himself on being able to build from the back. Good in the air, Torres can be called the prototypical modern central defender. Villarreal lose one of the key custodians of their defence, but will be able to strengthen their squad with the money that arrives from the deal.

Aston Villa Pau Torres Villarreal

