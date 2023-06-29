Aston Villa strike deal with Villarreal for central defender

Aston Villa have agreed a deal for Villarreal central defender Pau Torres, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old central defender has been linked with an exit for several seasons, and was reportedly ready to make the jump from his hometown club. Torres came through the system at Villarreal.

Pau Torres to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement in place — as revealed today Unai Emery wanted Pau to join this week and it’s gonna happen. 🚨🟣🔵 #AVFC Contract agreed, also medical being scheduled. Villa will pay way less than the release clause. Big one for Emery & Villa. pic.twitter.com/uzg4RYUHAv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

Both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein report that a deal has been agreed between Villa and Villarreal, although neither have yet given the figure. Torres had already reached an understanding on personal terms with the club. Previously fees of between €40-60m have been mentioned.

🚨 Aston Villa have now reached an agreement with Villarreal to sign centre-back Pau Torres. Personal terms are also in place for 26yo Spain international defender to join in what’s another big coup for #AVFC + manager Unai Emery @TheAthleticFC #Villarreal https://t.co/T2CzI9skDI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 29, 2023

Manager Unai Emery was in charge of Torres for two-and-a-half years before joining Villa, and will be well aware of his ability. It appears the deal will be completed in the coming days.

Torres is an accomplished ball-playing central defender, who prides himself on being able to build from the back. Good in the air, Torres can be called the prototypical modern central defender. Villarreal lose one of the key custodians of their defence, but will be able to strengthen their squad with the money that arrives from the deal.