Barcelona President Joan Laporta delves into detail on transfer plans

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is not know for playing things coy, and while he is a master politician, did seem remarkably open about their plans this transfer window.

With Ronald Araujo still yet to be registered with La Liga, having signed his contract last summer, Laporta claimed that he was confident they would have both the Uruguayan and their new signings registered by the end.

“What we have agreed to, yes. I am convinced that we will achieve it. The market has only just begun,” he told Diario AS.

In terms of strategy, Laporta revealed that there were two main areas the club were looking improve.

“More or less we are focused on everything regarding the defence. No doubt we will make some more additions if those exits that have to be made allow us to do so.”

“In the midfield there will be one more reinforcement because the coach has asked us to.”

Further forward, Laporta made it clear they would be continuing with their current crop of forwards, due to the fact that some of the players had U-turned on their future.

“We’ll see what happens with a player who has offers. Up front, more or less, we have already completed the forward line. In principle, we will continue with players who had said they were going to leave but they are going to continue.”

Given that Barcelona have several options in central defence, including Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia, while at left-back Alejandro Balde rules the roost over Marcos Alonso. With only the untested Julian Araujo at right-back, it would seem obvious that that would be the area of defence Barcelona want to strengthen.

Equally, Xavi Hernandez made it clear that he wanted a replacement for the departed Sergio Busquets, something he still does not have – that would appear to be the midfield area that needs strengthened.

Image via LLUIS GENE / AFP