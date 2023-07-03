Barcelona open to including player in Oriol Romeu deal

Barcelona are willing to include players to bring down the cost of Oriol Romeu’s transfer fee, according to Sport.

The 31-year-old pivot was in fine form last season, and has history at Barcelona, having come through at La Masia. As other targets prove too costly, Romeu looks to now be the favourite.

It is thought that he has a €10m release clause, but seemingly they would be open to the loan or permanent move of one of their players, in order to lower the cost.

While no names are mentioned by the report, looking at Barcelona’s current squad, it is difficult not to wonder if the players that they have in mind are some of those that have returned from loan.

There appears to be very few players that were there last season which would make suitable, or perhaps more accurately willing, candidates for Girona.

Ez Abde would likely cost more than Romeu, while Clement Lenglet appears to be in talks with Tottenham Hotspur. Nico Gonzalez could potentially be a target for Girona, at the very least on loan, and the same could be said for Alex Collado and Sergino Dest.