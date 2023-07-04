Arda Guler’s move to Real Madrid likely to be confirmed this week after new bid submitted to Fenerbahce

On Tuesday, it was reported that Arda Guler had chosen to join Real Madrid this summer, ending Barcelona’s hopes to signing the Turkish sensation.

Guler had been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia, but he now looks set to head to the Spanish capital instead. However, there are still details to be sorted out before a deal can be agreed, despite Guler having agreed personal teams.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have submitted a new bid to Fenerbahce, believed to be in the region of €20m, which they believe will be accepted in the next couple of days.

Real Madrid have submitted improved bid for Arda Güler tonight. It’s more than release clause, around €20m. 🚨⚪️🇹🇷 Real Madrid sources expect Fenerbahçe to accept. ✅ There’s already green light from player side, as @yeniacikcom and @MarioCortegana reported. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/G87SYq8lOS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Once a fee is agreed, Guler is expected to fly to Madrid in order to finalise the deal, which Diario AS could be completed as early as this week.

Guler will become Real Madrid’s fifth summer signing, and he will be a valuable player for both the present and future. There is little doubt that they are close to signing someone that many people believe will be a superstar.