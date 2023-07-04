Spanish sources confirm Arda Guler has opted to join Real Madrid over Barcelona

Earlier on Tuesday, a report from Turkey had stated that Real Madrid had won the race to sign Arda Guler this summer.

The 18-year-old has been expected to leave Fenerbahce after attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid and Barcelona leading the race to secure his signature.

Barcelona had been in pole position, with Deco having flown over to Istanbul last week to meet with Guler, as well as Fenerbahce, in order to discuss a deal. However, they have lost the race, with it being confirmed by The Athletic that Guler has opted for Real Madrid instead.

Guler will now likely head to the Spanish capital over the next couple of weeks, in which terms will be agreed and finalised. He will become Real Madrid’s fifth summer signing, after Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato.

Guler is a fantastic signing for Real Madrid, for both present and future. He will provide excellent competition with Rodrygo on the right wing, and under Carlo Ancelotti, he can certainly continue his excellent development.