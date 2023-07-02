Fabrizio Romano claims Atletico Madrid are ready to sell Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid have made the decision to sell Portuguese international Joao Felix this summer.

Felix has consistently struggled to hold down a regular spot in Diego Simeone’s plans, since his 2019 arrival from Benfica, and the 23-year-old joined Chelsea, on a six month loan in January.

However, after the Blues opted against looking to turn his loan into a permanent switch, the winger has now returned to Madrid.

Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo has previously expressed an openness to the possibility of Felix staying in Madrid in 2023/24.

Felix remains on the edge of Simeone’s project for the upcoming campaign with Atletico ready to listen to offers for him.

Despite a rumoured willingness to discuss another loan move, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on their new stance.

Atletico will look now to sell him in the coming weeks and could accept offers in the region of €50m to secure a rapid exit with Paris Saint-Germain considering a bid.