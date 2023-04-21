Atletico Madrid chief openminded on Joao Felix return

Atletico Madrid have not closed the door on a summer return for Portuguese international Joao Felix.

Felix has struggled to retain a regular spot in Diego Simeone’s plans, since his 2019 arrival in Madrid from Benfica, and the 23-year-old joined Chelsea, on a six month loan in January.

Chelsea agreed surprise deal for Felix, as part of an £11m contract with the Premier League side, but with no purchase clause included in the agreement between the two clubs.

However, despite the continued upheaval at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard returning as caretaker boss, following Graham Potter’s sacking, Felix remains a key transfer objective.

Chelsea are rumoured to be willing to open talks on a possible €80m move, if Atletico reduce their asking price slightly, in order to seal a permanent switch.

The situation appears to be edging towards a resolution, but Atletico club president Enrique Cerezo has insisted he is still open to the possibility of Felix returning to Madrid.

“João has felt a lot of pressure, he’s a star, but in Madrid, he’s not had the luck to show it”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He’s going to be a great player, and in the near future, so we will wait and see.

“Chelsea are a big team that can count on him. But, if he comes back, he’ll be well received.

“In football, nothing can ever be ruled out, any surprise can come up!”