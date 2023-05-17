Barcelona star Pedri reveals details of title celebrations and Espanyol pitch invasion

Barcelona star Pedri is making use of his new-found status as a La Liga winner, appearing on one of the most popular talk shows in Spain. Chief among the topics were the celebrations of that title, and the game that handed them it, in particular the pitch invasion at Espanyol.

Los Pericos are potentially facing a hefty punishment for the fans that broke through security and forced Barcelona players to sprint off the pitch.

El Barça estaba celebrando el título… hasta que tuvo que abandonar el terreno de juego por la invasión de algunos aficionados. #LaCasadelFútbol #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/MmaL3zE1gO — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) May 14, 2023

Pedri revealed what it was like to be in the middle of it, as quoted by Marca.

“We were celebrating. We didn’t do it out of disrespect. We were doing the wheel and someone shouted ‘run, run’, I looked and I saw a load of people running, and I ran more then than in the rest of the game. Except for our delegate, who walked out.”

Don Carles Naval II de Perpinyà y esos cojones que no caben en monserrat pic.twitter.com/JIr4CqjEA9 — Mosquit (@MosquitFCB) May 15, 2023

Regarding the celebrations later that night, Pedri did not reveal any salacious details that would adorn the front pages the following day.

“It was fun. We had a good time at the party. There was karaoke. Maybe one or two got on the table. And a good blowout too.”

Indeed, perhaps the most commented detail of the celebrations that has emerged was the presence of Neymar Junior. The Brazilian joined the Barcelona players in a nightclub that night, amid reports that Neymar wants to return to the club.