Barcelona Espanyol

Barcelona star Pedri reveals details of title celebrations and Espanyol pitch invasion

Barcelona star Pedri is making use of his new-found status as a La Liga winner, appearing on one of the most popular talk shows in Spain. Chief among the topics were the celebrations of that title, and the game that handed them it, in particular the pitch invasion at Espanyol.

Los Pericos are potentially facing a hefty punishment for the fans that broke through security and forced Barcelona players to sprint off the pitch.

Pedri revealed what it was like to be in the middle of it, as quoted by Marca.

“We were celebrating. We didn’t do it out of disrespect. We were doing the wheel and someone shouted ‘run, run’, I looked and I saw a load of people running, and I ran more then than in the rest of the game. Except for our delegate, who walked out.”

Regarding the celebrations later that night, Pedri did not reveal any salacious details that would adorn the front pages the following day.

“It was fun. We had a good time at the party. There was karaoke. Maybe one or two got on the table. And a good blowout too.”

Indeed, perhaps the most commented detail of the celebrations that has emerged was the presence of Neymar Junior. The Brazilian joined the Barcelona players in a nightclub that night, amid reports that Neymar wants to return to the club.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona espanyol Pedri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News