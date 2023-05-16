Neymar Junior “dreams” of returning to Barcelona

There has been much speculation in recent weeks over the future of Lionel Messi, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, upon the expiry of his contract with the French champions.

Messi is reportedly open to a return to Barcelona, who are very interested in re-signing their former star. However, it appears that the Argentine isn’t the only PSG forward that is keen to return to Catalonia this summer.

According to Relevo, Neymar Junior would love to return to Barcelona, although at the moment, he understands that it is an impossible dream due to the club’s precarious financial situation.

Neymar was a guest of the Barcelona squad for their La Liga title-winning celebrations at the weekend, as the Brazilian was in the area as he continues his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury.

There have been several reports that PSG are looking to sell Neymar this summer. However, it is extremely unlikely that a return to Barcelona is on the cards, although it cannot be ruled out for the future.