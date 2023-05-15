Neymar Junior the surprise guest at Barcelona title celebrations

Barcelona were out celebrating their title victory last night, with an unusual lack of detail and footage leaking out of their celebrations once they left the club facilities. The first information has come out about their antics on Sunday night, involving none other than Neymar Junior.

As per Gerard Romero on Jijantes FC, the Paris Saint-Germain footballer was present as an invited guest at the nightclub where the Blaugrana were celebrating last night. The Brazilian is currently recovering from surgery at PSG, and is not part of training currently. Of the Barcelona squad still present from when Neymar left, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto remain.

PSG and Neymar are looking to go their separate ways this summer, and Barcelona are one of the few clubs he would be interested in joining. That said, there is no indication that the club have any interest in bringing him back.

According to Javier Miguel, Barcelona’s players went out to a club last night after returning to their training facilities from the RCDE Stadium. Meanwhile Xavi Hernandez and his coaching staff met the board of directors at a restaurant. Presumably that was a less wild celebration, although President Joan Laporta was likely involved and is notorious for being the life of the party.

Barcelona next come up against Real Sociedad at 21:00 CEST at Camp Nou, and are due at the street parade this evening around 18:00 CEST. Xavi will no doubt allow his players a few days off again before coming in for work against La Real.