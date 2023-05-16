Barcelona youngster in line for more first team minutes with La Liga title now sewn up

Despite having had a comfortable lead in the La Liga title race for the last few weeks, Xavi Hernandez has stuck with the tried and tested for Barcelona in recent matches, which has had varying degrees of success.

Nevertheless, the title is now sewn up, which has vindicated Xavi’s decision. However, now with nothing to play for in the final four matches of the season, playing time could be given to youngsters that have rarely featured of late.

Pablo Torre has been a regular part of Xavi’s matchday squads this season, although his presence on the pitch has been extremely rare. However, with the title won, the youngster may not be given more opportunities to play before the end of the season, as per Sport.

Barcelona value Torre extremely highly, despite his lack of first team football. However, if he does play over the next few weeks, it could be his final appearances for the Blaugrana for a while, amid reports that he could be sent out on loan for next season.