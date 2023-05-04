Xavi Hernandez comes to a decision on Pablo Torre’s short-term Barcelona future

There was much excitement among Barcelona supporters when Pablo Torre joined the club from Racing Santander last summer. The youngster is very highly rated at the club, although his first team opportunities this season have been scarce.

Torre’s lack of first team opportunities has meant that his development has stagnated, which will be a concern to Barcelona’s hierarchy. Looking ahead, it will be an area that is looked at before the summer transfer window.

Xavi Hernandez is keen for Torre to play regular first team football, and according to Diario AS, he wants to send him out on loan next season.

Barcelona want him to be loaned out to another La Liga side in the summer, and Villarreal appear to be best-placed to sign him on a temporary basis.

Playing alongside the likes of Dani Parejo on a regular basis would be a valuable learning experience for Torre, and it is one that Barcelona could look to take advantage on in this summer’s transfer window.