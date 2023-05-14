Barcelona clinch first La Liga title since 2019 with Espanyol derby win

Barcelona have secured a first La Liga title since 2019 as they powered to a 4-2 derby win away at Espanyol.

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

Xavi’s side were nerveless in the face of a hostile atmosphere at the RCDE Stadium, cruising to victory, with the added bonus of winning the title at the home of their local rivals.

Robert Lewandowski’s first half double, either side of a first club goal for Alejandro Balde, put the visitors in dreamland at the interval.

French star Jules Kounde stole in behind to make it 4-0, after the restart, and mirror Balde with a first La Blaugrana goal.

Tick Tock 🏆 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 14, 2023

Espanyol eventually grabbed a late consolation, as substitute Javi Puado chipped home, but they face the growing prospect of La Liga relegation before the end of the campaign, with a four-point gap to safety.

Barcelona have confirmed plans for a trophy parade through the streets of the city tomorrow with huge celebrations on the horizon for Xavi and his players.

