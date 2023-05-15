Photo of Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie during Espanyol pitch invasion goes viral

Barcelona were fearful for the safety of their players on Sunday night, after Espanyol fans invaded the pitch to go after the celebrating players at the RCDE Stadium. One of their players did not appear to be fearful for his safety.

After the incident, Sergio Busquets was restrained by security in the tunnel as he aired his feelings towards the Espanyol fans loudly and without holding anything back. Kessie apparently did not feel the same way.

The Ivorian midfielder began racing off the pitch with his teammates, but as footage emerged of the players and staff sprinting off towards the tunnel, Kessie was either high on adrenaline, or had not yet had time to wipe the grin off his face.

Everyone: I hope Barcelona players get off the pitch before the Espanyol fans get to them, scary stuff. Franck Kessie: pic.twitter.com/L5dbhGHTkD — Football España (@footballespana_) May 15, 2023

Kessie is celebrating his second title with Barcelona, and his second league title in consecutive years, after securing the Scudetto with Milan last season. He will be remembered as an iconic part of this La Liga win by Barcelona after scoring the winner against Real Madrid in March, which moved Barcelona into a double-figures lead.