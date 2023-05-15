WATCH: Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba held back by security after Espanyol fans storm pitch

Barcelona were in the mood to celebrate after their La Liga title was confirmed with victory over rivals Espanyol on Sunday night. Their jubilant celebrations were carried out to a chorus of whistles from the home crowd, until things turned ugly.

The Blaugrana stars were forced to race towards the tunnel as a number of fans got onto the pitch and attempted to come after the players.

Things got out of hand after Barcelona won LaLiga. (via @gemma_soler) pic.twitter.com/fz1bTre9yU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2023

Once down the tunnel, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were particularly heated by the incident, a rare break in composure for the Barcelona captain.

The veteran midfielder had to be restrained by Ronald Araujo and members of the security. Shouts of ‘To Segunda’, referencing Espanyol’s potential relegation, were heard, although it is trciky to attribute them to Busquets.

Sergio Busquets rarely even looks bothered on the pitch, but he was not happy after Espanyol fans stormed the pitch last night.#Barca pic.twitter.com/GTx5Ayt0qJ — Football España (@footballespana_) May 15, 2023

Busquets appeared to be in a dispute with an Espanyol official too, both gesticulating at each other.

It did not appear to put a dampener on matters thereafter, but it was a disappointing scene on the whole that the players were forced to flee the pitch.