Barcelona ask La Liga for help convincing Lionel Messi and others to sign for club this summer

Barcelona and La Liga have not been on the best of terms lately, but the Blaugrana will ask them for a favour as they try to persuade players to sign for them this summer.

While Barcelona managed to pull several economic levers in order to push through the money to sign last summer, they have been unable to register some of their current players to new contracts, such as Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Marcos Alonso.

As such, it has raised doubts about their ability to register new signings this summer. Reportedly, new Barcelona signings will be asked to sign clauses that accept loans if they cannot be registered.

However Sport say that when Barcelona meet with La Liga on the 19th of May in order to receive a verdict on their viability plan, which will allow them to make signings if approved, they will ask for a favour.

Barcelona want written documents from La Liga confirming that they can register new signings, so that they can present these documents as evidence of their ability to do so. This is regarded as a step towards persuading the likes of Lionel Messi and Ilkay Gundogan to sign for the club.

There is plenty of speculation around who and which signings Barcelona can make, but the crucial part of their viability plan will be sales. The Blaugrana will almost certainly have to push through players sales before they can commit to new signings, and are on a clock to doing so.