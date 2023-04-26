Barcelona to impose special clause for new signings to guard against inability to register players

Barcelona have been walking a tight rope in terms of their transfer business for the past two seasons, attempting to strenghten and yet simultaneously doing their best not to fall foul of their salary limit. On several occasions they have come close to being unable to do so, and currently they find themselves unable to register new contractrs for Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Marcos Alonso.

Now they are beginning to make contingency plans. Ahead of the summer, as they look to bring in further reinforcements, new signings will be required to agree to a new clause. As per El Mundo (via Relevo), Barcelona will ensure they recognise the possibility of not being registered as a player, or if the player cannot be registered by the 20th of July, then they will facilitate an exit.

In that case, the club will allow any player to leave on loan, and will guarantee them the same salary should their loan club be unable to meet those conditions.

It opens up the Blaugrana to a vulnerable situation, and if other clubs are aware of that date, then it will give them the upper hand in negotiations. As Barcelona attempt to bring back Lionel Messi, their market looks like a maze for Sporting Director Mateu Alemany.