Barcelona’s Economic Vice-President expects viability deal to be passed next week

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented, and it is expected that they will struggle to run at full capacity during this summer’s transfer window.

However, they still intend to make signings, but in order to go so, La Liga have requested that they submit a viability plan, which will show how the club intends to improve its finances over the next few months.

Although previous reports had suggested that La Liga had approved the plan, Barcelona’s Economic Vice-President, Eduard Romeu, has confirmed to Sport that they have yet to receive the green light, although he does expect it to happen.

“It’s a very rigorous and conservative plan. We have it complete for two years and I am sure that it will be approved. I don’t see any reason for it not to be approved by La Liga. On the 19th, the delegate committee of La Liga will meet and we are expecting a positive response.”

It certainly seems that Barcelona do not expect there to be any problems in having their viability plan approved by La Liga. If that is the case, the door to sign Messi could be firmly opened.

Image via Pere Punti/MD