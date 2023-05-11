WATCH: Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi reveals that Lionel Messi is his dream teammate

On Wednesday, Sergio Busquets announced that he will be leaving Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of this season, bringing his 18-year association with the club to an end.

Busquets’ has remained as Barcelona’s first-choice pivot this season, and currently, he is the only player in Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad that is natural in the position. As much, signing a new one this summer will be a priority.

Martin Zubimendi is believed to be Barcelona’s primary target to replace Busquets, and speaking to Post United, the Real Sociedad star reveals that Busi is his idol. He also revealed that Lionel Messi is his dream teammate.

👀🔵 Ojo a las respuestas de ZUBIMENDI con @postunited 👉 ¿Ídolo actual? "BUSQUETS" 👉 ¿Jugador que te gustaría tener como compañero? "MESSI" pic.twitter.com/ciqJu0yxhP — Ágora Fútbol (@AgoraFutbol) May 11, 2023

Given that Lionel Messi could be returning to Barcelona this summer, Zubimendi could get the opportunity to make his dreams a reality, if he also decides to make the move to Catalonia.

Despite this, Zubimendi has categorically ruled out leaving La Real this summer, which will force Barcelona to continue their search to replace Busquets.