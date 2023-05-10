Martin Zubimendi rules out leaving Real Sociedad for Barcelona this summer

Following confirmation that Sergio Busquets will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, the search has now begun to secure his replacement.

With no natural pivot in Xavi Hernandez’s squad aside from Busquets, signing a new defensive midfielder will be a priority this summer, and according to MD, Martin Zubimendi is Barcelona’s first choice.

Zubimendi is well-regarded at Barcelona, by Xavi in particular, as they see him as a perfect long-term replacement for Busquets, whose 18-year association with the club will come to an end in the summer.

However, Zubimendi is not keen on the move, and as he told Radio Marca Donostia (via MD), he does not plan on leaving Real Sociedad any time soon.

“I have never said anything about wanting to leave La Real, I do nothing but see news of that and it makes me feel uneasy.

“I have neither listened nor wanted to do anything. I do not know if I have been able to leave, but I have not even considered it. I have already said it several times, to say it more times it seems that they do not listen to me.”

Barcelona’s pursuit of Zubimendi was already going to be difficult, as Real Sociedad are expected to hold out for his release clause in negotiations. Given their financial issues, it’s extremely unlikely that they can afford €60m up front.

Even if Barcelona get past that stage, it appears that they will be unable to convince Zubimendi to make the move to Catalonia. As such, other targets will be need to be pursued instead.