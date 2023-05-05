Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff ‘more out than in’ as changes ahead

Barcelona confirmed the loss of Director of Football Mateu Alemany this week, and they may well be set to lose another of their recruitment department by the end of the summer.

According to La Portera de Nunez, Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff is ‘more out than in’. Cruyff arrived a few months after Joan Laporta took power in 2021, and has been working with Alemany and Xavi Hernandez since, but is considering his time at the club.

Pues es hora de entonar el mea culpa, no había oído bien (la edad no perdona). Parece ser que a día de hoy, el señorito Jordi está más fuera que dentro. Mis disculpas. A ver en qué queda todo. https://t.co/xRzNanXqh1 — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) May 3, 2023

Barcelona announced there would be structural changes to their recruitment department next season, but it is not yet clear what those changes will be.

The likes of Victor Baia and Deco have been linked with a new role at the club, as was Antonio Cordon. The former Real Betis operator is highly respected in Spanish football, and shares an excellent relationship with Cruyff, but his name has lost momentum in terms of links to the club. That change may suggest a change of direction or loss of power for Cruyff too.