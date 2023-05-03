Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff uncertain of position

Barcelona announced that they would be losing Director of Football Mateu Alemany this summer on Tuesday night, and another member of their recruitment department could well be on their way out too.

Alemany looks set to depart for the Premier League in the summer, with Deco the latest candidate for the job, despite the fact he has no experience in the role.

According to MD, Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff may also be on his way out of the club this summer. He will consider his position in the coming weeks following the departure of Alemany. One of his close associates, Antonio Cordon, was thought to be in contention for Alemany’s job, but that no longer appears to be on the table.

Sport say that Cruyff’s position is not related to that of Alemany, and his decision is based purely on his view of his situation. The Dutch-Catalan is out of contract in September and tends to operate on a yearly basis with contracts as it is, although it does appear there will be a decision to make.

Given part of the reason for Alemany’s departure was the lack of decision-making power he had, it could well be that the same goes for Cruyff too. If it transpires that he is in agreement with the decisions seemingly being agreed on by Xavi Hernandez and-or Joan Laporta, it might be less of a factor.