Another former Barcelona player enters the fray as possible Mateu Alemany replacement

After announcing that Mateu Alemany will depart his role as Director of Football at the end of the season, Barcelona have begun their search for his replacement.

Multiple names have been linked with replacing Alemany, who looks to be on his way to Aston Villa. Former Barcelona midfielder Deco appears to be one of the frontrunners, and it now appears that another former player is on the club’s shortlist.

Sport have reported that Barcelona are considering Vitor Baia as a possible replacement for Alemany. The 53-year-old, who played for the club between 1996 and 1998, is currently Vice President at FC Porto.

Alongside Pinto da Costa, Baia has brought great success to Porto in recent years. They have won the Liga Portugal in two of the last three seasons, and they are in contention to win it again in this campaign.

The process is expected to be a long one for Barcelona, but they will be determined to find the right person to replace Alemany, who had a somewhat success stint as Director of Football.