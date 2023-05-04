The changes behind Real Madrid’s advances in Jude Bellingham deal

On Wednesday reports emerged that Real Madrid were drawing close to a deal with Borussia Dortmund for English superstar Jude Bellingham, marking a step forward ahead of their competitors.

Sources in Germany maintain that no official offer has arrived in Dortmund, but the latest from Spain is that Los Blancos are making advances in the deal.

Relevo claim that part of the reason for that is that Manchester City and Liverpool have been Real Madrid’s rivals for his signature, but they believe that Bellingham has made up his mind that he wants to go to Real Madrid. Manchester United still remain hopeful of a deal.

While Bellingham’s family were keen to return to England, the player himself has been persuaded to head to Spain instead. Chief of Recruitment Juni Calafat is believed to have played a key role in doing so. He has been in regular contact with Bellingham, who is keen to win titles and continue his development.

The report also mentions that Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez is on board with the deal, while President Florentino Perez was more sceptical about the price of bringing Bellingham to the Bernabeu.

There is still no official agreement, and Los Blancos are unlikely to rest on their laurels after their experience with Kylian Mbappe last summer. However Bellingham is no doubt one of the brightest talents in world football, and Real Madrid can feel comfortable that they could scarcely have done more to transition away from their golden generation with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro in midfield.