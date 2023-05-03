Real Madrid agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Jude Belllingham ‘imminent’

An agreement for Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid is ‘imminent’ according to news emanating out of the Spanish capital.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, their chief Real Madrid reporter, a deal to take Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid is close. They highlight that the deal is not done, but that Manchester City and Liverpool have already given up on signing Bellingham, as a result of the fact that he has decided to play for Los Blancos.

Dortmund were keen to receive €140m for Bellingham, but Los Blancos will not go above the €100-120m they have set aside for the deal. Logically, the fee would be on the upper end of that figure.

Bellingham is also likely to earn less than he would have in the Premier League. Los Blancos recently sent an emissary to Germany in order to convince Bellingham that following in the footsteps of his idol Zinedine Zidane was the right choice.

Signing Bellingham would represent a major strategic signing for Los Blancos, securing the future of their midfield for the best part of the next decade, alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. It also reinforces their attraction to players, having managed to persuade Bellingham not to return home to England, but to Los Blancos instead.

It could well have an impact on Luka Modric too. The Croatian was set to sign a new deal to stay with the club, but if he is to spend more time on the bench than off it – he may well back himself to keep his place – it could impact his decision at the last minute.