Barcelona already have terms of Lionel Messi contract offer in mind

Barcelona have already planned out their offer to Lionel Messi, as they bid to bring back the Argentine from his stint in Ligue 1.

Messi will not return to Paris Saint-Germain after the summer, with relations having soured in recent months. Out of contract, the Argentine seemingly wants to remain in Europe next season, but Barcelona look the only likely option for him. Otherwise Inter Miami and Al Hilal look best-placed to sign him.

Barcelona intend to offer him a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further season, according to Sport. His salary would €13m per year, roughly the same as Robert Lewandowski is set to earn this campaign. That said, the Polish striker is due a significant raise next season.

Given the current €180m gap between their salary limit and their wage bill, that offer will have to wait until they can make sales, but also until La Liga approve the club’s viability plan. The two entities met in Madrid last week to discuss Barcelona’s plans, which have not received a formal response yet, but without that approval, they will be unable to sign Messi.

Increasingly it seems as if Barcelona will do whatever it takes to bring Messi back to the club. The Argentine World Cup-winner never had a chance to bid farewell to the fans at Camp Nou before he left the club, and the Messi’s feel as if they were betrayed by President Joan Laporta, who only told them the day of the announcement, when they were meant to sign a new contract, that they could not honour the verbal agreement.