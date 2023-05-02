Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to French football journalist

Lionel Messi’s future has generated much discussion over the last few months, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season.

The Argentine has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona in the summer, two years after the club’s financial issues forced him to leave. Club officials have been working on making a deal possible, as those same problems continue to affect the Blaugrana.

Messi had already been unlikely to sign a renewal at PSG, and it now appears that he will definitely depart. It was reported that he missed training earlier this week to travel to Saudi Arabia, with the trip not being approved by club officials at the French champions.

Messi has received a two-week suspension from PSG for the incident, and according to L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, Messi will definitely be leaving the club in the summer.

This news will be a massive boost for Barcelona, as they desperate try to re-sign Messi for a second spell this summer. However, doing so will be far from straightforward, but at least they now have less competition for his signature.