Barcelona still waiting on La Liga response to viability plan needed to sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona are still to hear back from La Liga on their latest viability plan, which leaves them twiddling their thumbs to a certain extent. Until they receive more information from La Liga, they are unable to progress with their summer plans.

Director of Football Mateu Alemany has been seen meeting with La Liga officials in recent weeks, most recently at a dinner in Madrid. It is thought that they have been discussing a viability plan for Barcelona over the next two seasons, which demonstrates that Barcelona are able to accomodate their costs without making losses.

Since that meeting, club media channel BarcaTV has been shut down in order to save costs, with the news being made public before the club told their employees. None of the employees were aware they would be sacked beforehand.

According to MD, they are still waiting on a response. They need the green light from La Liga in order to be able to register new contracts for Gavi, Ronaldo Araujo and Marcos Alonso. Any transfer business will need La Liga approval too.

That obviously concerns any move for Lionel Messi too. The club have not yet made an offer and will not do so until they have the OK from La Liga.