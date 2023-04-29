Real Madrid

WATCH: Karim Benzema gets his and Real Madrid’s second goal against Almeria

Less than 20 minutes into the match, Real Madrid already look like they have the three points sewn up against Almeria, after racing into a two-goal lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti made six changes from the side that was shocked by Girona midweek, and the Italian has certainly got a reaction from his charges.

Karim Benzema, who missed the defeat in Catalonia due to injury, opened the scoring inside the first five minutes, and he has now doubled his and Real Madrid’s tally, finishing past Fernando Martinez after being set up by Rodrygo.

Like Vinicius Junior for the first goal, it is outstanding work from Rodrygo to set up Benzema. The Brazilian had no right to keep the chance alive, but he did, and Real Madrid have made Almeria pay.

The opening to the match could not have gone better for Real Madrid, as they look to build momentum ahead of a crucial few weeks in their season.

