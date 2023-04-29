WATCH: Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid an early lead over Almeria with clinical finish

Real Madrid look to have out Tuesday’s shock defeat to Girona behind them quickly, as they have raced into an early lead against Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thibaut Courtois both missed the match midweek due to injury, and both were reinstated to the starting line-up, alongside Lucas Vazquez, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos.

It is Benzema that has opened the scoring for Real Madrid inside the first five minutes. The Frenchman tapped home a cross from Vinicius Junior, following brilliant work from the Brazilian on the left wing.

Vini Jr 🤝 Benzema The Frenchman taps in after some brilliant play on the wing! 👏⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/039Mre1ksE — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 29, 2023

Vinicius to Benzema to give Madrid an early lead! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4CdO1KOC6R — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2023

After three matches without a goal, Benzema is back on the scoresheet for Real Madrid, which will be much delight for him and for Carlo Ancelotti.

It’s the perfect start for Real Madrid, as they look to build momentum ahead of crucial matches against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final, and Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final.