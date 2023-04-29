Luka Modric-less Real Madrid have not lost in La Liga for over three years

Luka Modric is undoubtedly a vitally important player for Real Madrid, so when it was confirmed that he has suffered a thigh injury just one week before the Copa del Rey final, it has caused a massive stir.

Modric’s availability for the showpiece event in Sevilla is in doubt, likewise for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Manchester City three days later. He will definitely miss Saturday’s fixture against Almeria, as well as the midweek trip to Real Sociedad.

However, Modric missing the league matches may not be such a bad thing for Real Madrid, as their recent record without the Croatian in La Liga is very impressive. As per MD, in the 13 matches that Modric has missed since October 2019, Los Blancos have won 10 and drawn the other three.

This is proof of the quality replacements that Real Madrid possess, and Carlo Ancelotti will have to choose from them for the next two matches. However, he will be desperately hoping for Modric to be available for selection against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final.