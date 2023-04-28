Carlo Ancelotti confirms Luka Modric injury – ‘I don’t know if he will make the Copa final’

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Luka Modric has a thigh injury and may miss the Copa del Rey final next Saturday.

Modric came off with an injury on Tuesday against Girona, which has not receded in the last three days. He is reportedly out of their upcoming league matches against Almeria and Real Sociedad ahead of the final.

“He has had a small injury and it depends on how it evolves. I don’t know if he will reach the Cup final, we must evaluate him. We are hurt, but it can happen. I hope he recovers.”

Los Blancos take on Osasuna at La Cartuja in Seville in eight days time, and hot on the heels of that match face Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg. There is more optimism that he may be able to make the second leg.

“In terms of characteristics, it is Ceballos, but we have different resources, we have very good midfielders like Tchouameni, Camavinga in order to replace Luka,” remarked Ancelotti later on.

“He’s a very important player, nobody can replace him in terms of experience in these types of games, but I won’t complain, because we have midfielders of the highest level.”

Until now, the biggest games have recently featured midfields of Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with Eduardo Camavinga at left-back. It seems unlikely Camavinga would be dropped on current form, so it could well see Nacho Fernandez filling in at left-back.