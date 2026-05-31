Following the final matchday in Segunda, the play-offs for the final promotion spot have been decided, as has the final side to be relegated. Matchday 42 in Segunda also saw Racing Santander crowned as champions, following a resounding victory over Cadiz.

The Cantabrian side had already secured promotion with two games to go, while Deportivo La Coruna sealed their place in La Liga last time out. Two points separated them going into the final weekend, but Deportivo fell to a 2-1 defeat to Las Palmas, while Racing thumped Cadiz to secure the title.

Play-off places decided with final day drama

That victory for Las Palmas was crucial, securing them 5th spot and a place in the play-offs. Had they failed to win, it would have allowed Burgos in, who beat Andorra 1-0, but all four sides above them were victorious. Eibar, who finished 8th, were in with a slim chance at the start of the day, but Castellon’s victory was enough for the final play-off spot, putting them 6th on 72 points, level with Burgos. One point ahead were Malaga (4th) and Las Palmas (5th)

Los Boquerones closed out their league campaign with a 2-0 win over relegated Real Zaragoza in Aragon, and the results of the sides below them meant that Almeria had to win, and Segunda Pichichi Sergio Arribas (25 goals) got the vital strike in a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, meaning they finished 3rd with 74 points.

It settles the play-offs as Castellon against Almeria, with the first leg on the 6th of June at 21:00 CEST, with the return at the same time on the 9th of June. Las Palmas will host the first leg of the other semi-final against Malaga on the 7th of June at 21:00 CEST, and the return will be on the 10th. The first leg of the final is on the 14th of June, and the return is on the 20th.

Mirandes become final side to be relegated

The final relegation spot was also to be decided, but Mirandes needed a win over Leganes at Butarque to remain in Segunda. Los Jabalies were looking good for a win until the 68th minute, when Alex Millan’s goal for Leganes all but ended their hopes, the only goal of the game.