Carlo Ancelotti has three options to replace stricken Luka Modric ahead of crucial set of fixtures

Real Madrid’s plans for the Copa del Rey final and Champions League semi-final have been thrown into turmoil, following news that Luka Modric suffered a thigh injury during Tuesday’s defeat to Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the news on Friday, and stated that he does not know whether Modric be fit to take on Osasuna in next Saturday’s final. With Real Madrid taking on Manchester City just three days after that, the Croatian could also be absent for the first leg.

Modric is a fundamental part of Real Madrid’s squad, and Ancelotti will have a job on his hands to replace him, should be fail to recover in time for either Osasuna or Man City.

Ancelotti eluded to the fact that he has Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos as ready-made replacements, with the latter being the most suitable. All three will have chances to prove they can replace Modric, as they are all expected to start against Almeria on Saturday.

Modric is definitely out for that match, likewise the one against Real Sociedad midweek. Real Madrid would miss him if he misses Osasuna and/or Man City, but they do have options to replace him.