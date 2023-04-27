Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate – “Of course the Copa del Rey means more to us than Real Madrid”

From Tajonar

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate has explained to the press that in a certain sense, their tricky run of opponents might suit their style of play in the next nine days.

Los Rojillo are looking at tough run ahead of the Copa del Rey final, facing Real Sociedad on Friday, Barcelona next Wednesday, and Real Madrid the following Saturday – three of the top four in La Liga.

Arrasate was asked on Thursday whether reaching the Copa del Rey final was a cumulative reward for his good work in recent years.

“This isn’t just since my arrival, things have been done well since before I arrived, we have been growing with the new stadium, but we cannot stop there. There are teams that have made the Copa del Rey final and then the next year have suffered misfortunes.”

Football Espana also put it to him that the three opponents coming all like to dominate the ball, which could suit Osasuna’s desire to counter-attack.

“The three opponents are about taking the initiative, about taking the ball, and thus we must retain the ball as well, so that we are not overrun. But it’s true that there will be moments, or many moments where we don’t have the ball, and we have to be very strong in defence, and very strong in robbing the ball and attacking at the same time.”

Finally, he was asked whether winning the Copa del Rey meant more to Osasuna than Real Madrid.

“Of course. We have never won it, and they have won it many times, so yes, there’s a difference.”

Los Rojillo are facing several doubts for the coming games too. Defender David Garcia has a nose problem that will likely see him play the Copa del Rey final with a protective mask, while Chimy Avila will be a last-minute call against Real Sociedad. Garcia is also being evaluated day-by-day. Meanwhile Ez Abde will be missing for at least the next two games after being sent off against Cadiz on Tuesday.