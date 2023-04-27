Jagoba Arrasate tells Ez Abde to stay at Osasuna another year after red card

From Tajonar

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate has joked that Ez Abde’s sending off against Cadiz on Tuesday was evidence that he should remain in Pamplona next season.

The Moroccan winger was sent off just minutes after coming on against the Yellow Submarine, for kicking out during an off the ball incident.

On Thursday he was asked what he thought of the incident.

“That he got it wrong, and that he has to stay here for another year (laughs). That he is not prepared for other things, and that he has to do another year here.”

Looking ahead to the plans for the next nine days, Abde’s sending off has robbed Arrasate of one of his most dangerous forwards. He will be suspended for two to three games, with Real Sociedad, Barcelona and then Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final ahead, although the likelihood is that his ban will only count in La Liga.

“No, we don’t make plans that much, because you think one player is going to play here, and another is going to play there. Then in the end, they cannot play. Maybe Budimir can play but then Kike Garcia might get a fifth yellow, but maybe Abde… As much as you can have an idea in your head, you have to go day by day.”

Returning to Abde, Arrasate seemed unconcerned on the whole.

“He realised [his mistake], he apologised, he will have to deal with the consequences and he will learn from these things, he’s a young player.”

Abde has been the subject of plenty of speculation lately, with some claiming that he will return to Barcelona this summer to take up a role in the first team. Others are less sure on his future.