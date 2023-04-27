Atletico Madrid halfway to matching remarkable La Liga penalty record

Atletico Madrid have been in sensational form in this season’s post-World Cup period. Since losing to Barcelona in early January, Diego Simeone’s side have lost just once (also to Barcelona) in their last 15 league matches.

However, during that time, they have failed to be awarded a single penalty from match officials. In fact, they have not receive one all season. The last time Atletico were given a penalty was matchday 35 last season (against Real Madrid).

They thought that the streak had been broken during their victory over Mallorca on Wednesday, but VAR overturned the on-field decision.

At present, the run sits at 34 matches, but incredibly, it is only halfway to the all-time league record for matches without a penalty. As per Relevo, that belongs to Osasuna, who did not receive a spot kick for 70 consecutive matches between 2012 and 2014.

It is a testament to Atletico Madrid that they have performed so well this season without needing penalties, but still, it is a truly remarkable record, and one that has surely frustrated club officials and players alike.