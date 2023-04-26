La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid win on 120th anniversary as Almeria secure vital victory in relegation fight

Wednesday saw four more matches be played in matchday 31 of La Liga, with the headlight story being Barcelona’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano. Atletico Madrid, Mallorca, Getafe, Almeria, Celta Vigo and Elche were all also in action.

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Mallorca

Celebrating the 120th anniversary of their formation, Atletico Madrid celebrated the occasion by getting back to winning ways against Mallorca.

Matija Nastastic opened the scoring for the away side, but Atletico rallied back with goals from Rodrigo De Paul, Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco securing all three points. The win moves them to within two points of Real Madrid in second place.

Getafe 1-2 Almeria

Almeria picked up a vital three points in their battle to avoid relegation, defeating fellow strugglers Getafe in Madrid. Luis Suarez was their hero, as the Colombian striker scored twice to ensure victory.

Getafe had Djene sent off late on in the first half, and despite a Bruno Mayoral striker in the second period, they fell to defeat. Almeria rise to 15th, while Getafe slip to 17th in the table.

Celta Vigo 1-0 Elche

Celta Vigo’s four-match winless run has come to an end, although it was far from convincing against the bottom side in La Liga. Carlos Carvalhal’s men had their chances to secure a much-needed three points, but Edgar Badia looked like prevented them from securing all three points.

However, Joseph Aidoo scored very late on for Celta, who have risen to 12th with the victory. Elche stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

