WATCH: Robert Lewandowski reduces the arrears for Barcelona with an excellent finish

Barcelona have been well below par against Rayo Vallecano, but they are in with a chance of getting something from the game after cutting the hosts’ lead in half.

Rayo have been excellent, and deservedly raced into a two-goal lead. Alvaro Garcia scored in the first half with a lovely strike, while his namesake Fran, formerly of Real Madrid, netted in the second period.

Robert Lewandowski has had many chances in the match, and he has finally taken one, brilliantly finished beyond Stole Dimitrievski with a lovely volley to make it 2-1.

One back for Barça! 🔵🔴 Outstanding finish by Robert Lewandowski after some great play 🎯#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/R7jfgo5RAJ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 26, 2023

Lewandowski has extended his lead in the Pichichi race, although he will surely care little about that if Xavi Hernandez’s side cannot find an equaliser in the remaining minutes.

Barcelona have been very poor, and their dismal record against Rayo Vallecano looks like continuing. The Blaugrana have failed to defeat them in their last four meetings, across the last two seasons.