Barcelona Rayo Vallecano

WATCH: Fran Garcia doubles Rayo Vallecano’s lead against Barcelona

Barcelona are staring down the barrel of just a third defeat of the season in La Liga, as Rayo Vallecano have now doubled their lead against the league leaders.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have not been at the races so far, and they fell behind early on, with Alvaro Garcia opening the scoring with a lovely strike past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Fran Garcia has now doubled the lead, with the former Real Madrid defender netting his second goal in four matches to put Barcelona firmly in the mire.

Garcia left Real Madrid to join Rayo Vallecano three years ago, where he has excelled, and it is expected that he will return to Los Blancos in the summer. In potentially his final appearance as a Rayo player, he has stung Barcelona.

Barcelona have been well below par in this match, and changes will be needed fast if they are to secure any points from their trip to Madrid.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Fran Garcia La Liga Rayo Vallecano Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News