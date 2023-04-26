WATCH: Fran Garcia doubles Rayo Vallecano’s lead against Barcelona

Barcelona are staring down the barrel of just a third defeat of the season in La Liga, as Rayo Vallecano have now doubled their lead against the league leaders.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have not been at the races so far, and they fell behind early on, with Alvaro Garcia opening the scoring with a lovely strike past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Fran Garcia has now doubled the lead, with the former Real Madrid defender netting his second goal in four matches to put Barcelona firmly in the mire.

And it's TWO! ✌️ Fran García bursts through the middle of the park, closes in on goal and applies the finish against Barcelona 🔥#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/h7CunPbiU8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 26, 2023

Garcia left Real Madrid to join Rayo Vallecano three years ago, where he has excelled, and it is expected that he will return to Los Blancos in the summer. In potentially his final appearance as a Rayo player, he has stung Barcelona.

Barcelona have been well below par in this match, and changes will be needed fast if they are to secure any points from their trip to Madrid.