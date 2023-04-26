WATCH: Barcelona fall behind against Rayo Vallecano as Alvaro Garcia opens the scoring

Barcelona’s hopes of extending their lead in the La Liga title race to 14 points have suffered an early blow, as Rayo Vallecano have taken the lead in Madrid.

Following Real Madrid’s defeat to Girona on Tuesday evening, Xavi Hernandez’s side had the opportunity to put one hand on their first La Liga title in four years. While they may still be in pole position, they have fallen behind against Rayo Vallecano.

Alvaro Garcia has opened the scoring for the hosts, rifling his shot past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after being set up by Sergio Camello.

Brilliant football by Rayo 👏🎯 They're awarded the opener against Barça with Álvaro García finding the back of the net following a fine team move ⚡#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/SLtKJ2zQpV — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 26, 2023

Rayo Vallecano have been the better team in the opening exchanges, and their lead over Barcelona is certainly a deserved one so far.

Ter Stegen would had hoped to break Claudio Bravo’s clean sheet record this evening, but that will now not happen. Barcelona must bounce back if they are to extend their lead in la Liga this evening.