Analysis: What are Real Madrid’s options as they search for a Karim Benzema backup?

Real Madrid could be in store for a busy transfer window this summer, with speculation over several incomings over the last few months.

Jude Bellingham is believed to be their top target, although they will have to compete with Manchester City for the signature of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Liverpool had also been in the race, but they have reportedly cooled their interest of late.

Fran Garcia is expected to return to Real Madrid this summer, three years after leaving to join Rayo Vallecano. The 23-year-old is expected to compete with the likes of Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Nacho Fernandez to be first choice at left back.

Real Madrid could also strengthen at right back, amid reported doubts over Dani Carvajal’s ability to command first choice status. The Spanish international has had a disappointing season, and he could be replaced in the summer.

Finally, Real Madrid could add options in attack, with Sport reporting that they are looking for a number 9 to act as a backup to Karim Benzema. In line with their transfer policy, a player no older than 21 would be targeted.

Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, Reims’ Folarin Balogun (on loan from Arsenal) and Eyle Wahi of Montpellier are the leading names that fit this criteria, although it would be unclear how much each club would demand this summer.

Given that Endrick is joining next summer, when a move for Erling Haaland is also expected to happen, it is surprising that Real Madrid would look to sign a long-term prospect for next season, unless they intend to just sell them on next summer.

Conversely, it may be an insurance in case they are unable to sign Haaland, although it is questionable as to whether any of the aforementioned names command the ability to be first-choice striker at the club.

It is unlikely that Real Madrid would be able to sign a player in this criteria for a low fee, and given that Haaland will be very expensive next summer, they may be better served saving their money.

In the meantime, they could look to sign a stop-gap option this summer, and perhaps one that would require no transfer fee. Roberto Firmino and Marcus Thuram are two names that have been linked in recent months, and both are out of contract at the end of the season.

If they believe that they can sign Haaland (or Kylian Mbappe) next summer, Real Madrid would be better served saving their money in the upcoming transfer window. It remains to be seen what avenue they explore.

