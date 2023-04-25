Real Madrid “worried” as top right back target suffers season-ending injury

Right back has been an area of concern for Real Madrid this season. Dani Carvajal has seen a dramatic drop-off in his performance levels compared to the last few years, which has promoted concerns about his ability to be first choice going forward.

Chelsea’s Reece James has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks, and Sport have reported that the Englishman is the club’s top target to reinforce their right back options.

However, Chelsea’s interim head coach Frank Lampard confirmed on Tuesday that James will miss the remainder of the season after picking up an injury. This has reportedly worried Real Madrid, who are concerned about the 23-year-old’s injury record.

Real Madrid have had to deal with plenty of injuries themselves this season, particularly in defence. They will be fearful of signing a player that has many problems, especially with a fee expected to be rather large.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid deem James to be a risk worth taking, but it is understandable that they have reservations about signing him, given his worrying injury record.