Real Madrid could sign rumoured right back target for just €50m this summer

Dani Carvajal produced an excellent display against Chelsea on Wednesday evening, but for the most part, his performances for Real Madrid have caused concern among the club’s hierarchy.

Carvajal’s performance levels have dropped this season, which has led to doubts over his ability to continue being Real Madrid’s first choice right back. With Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola as backups, Carlo Ancelotti’s options are not as stacked as he’d hope.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Reece James. The 23-year-old, who had a difficult evening up against Vinicius Jr on Wednesday, would be a long-term option for Los Blancos.

Marca have reported that James could be available for as little as €50m, due to Chelsea’s Financial Fair Play issues. The Premier League side will be forced to sell several players this summer, and Real Madrid could look to take advantage of the situation.

James would be an excellent addition for Real Madrid at that price. He has the ability to hold down the right back position for many years to come, and in the short term, he would make them a better team.

Image via Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images