Barcelona

WATCH: Lionel Messi spotted in Barcelona as speculation grows over possible homecoming

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of Barcelona’s supporters for much of the last few months, as speculation continues to grow over a possible return to the club this summer.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and with a renewal unlikely at this stage, he would be free to leave in the summer, which could prompt one last dance at Barcelona.

At the weekend, reports emerged of Messi, along with his family and entourage, flying to Barcelona, and Jijantes have now confirmed that the Argentine is indeed in the city.

Messi is seen meeting acquaintances in the outskirts of Barcelona, which matches up with reports that he is back in Catalonia for personal reasons, rather than to discuss his future. Jijantes have also confirmed that there is no meeting planned between Messi and Xavi Hernandez or Joan Laporta.

Nevertheless, Messi being sighted in Barcelona is sure to drum up further speculation that he could be set for a glorious homecoming in the summer. However, for the time being, no deal has been agreed.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News