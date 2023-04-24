WATCH: Lionel Messi spotted in Barcelona as speculation grows over possible homecoming

Lionel Messi’s name has been on the lips of Barcelona’s supporters for much of the last few months, as speculation continues to grow over a possible return to the club this summer.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and with a renewal unlikely at this stage, he would be free to leave in the summer, which could prompt one last dance at Barcelona.

At the weekend, reports emerged of Messi, along with his family and entourage, flying to Barcelona, and Jijantes have now confirmed that the Argentine is indeed in the city.

ℹ IMAGEN @JijantesFC Leo Messi aprovechó la mañana del lunes para hacer gestiones personales con la familia en los aledaños de Barcelona. Por ahora, sigue sin producirse ningún encuentro con el presidente Laporta ni con Xavi Hernández. [📹: @monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/Kif1s9OIco — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 24, 2023

Messi is seen meeting acquaintances in the outskirts of Barcelona, which matches up with reports that he is back in Catalonia for personal reasons, rather than to discuss his future. Jijantes have also confirmed that there is no meeting planned between Messi and Xavi Hernandez or Joan Laporta.

Nevertheless, Messi being sighted in Barcelona is sure to drum up further speculation that he could be set for a glorious homecoming in the summer. However, for the time being, no deal has been agreed.